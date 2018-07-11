Simpsonville, S.C.

Maxcy Lamar Woods, 72, formerly of Laurens, husband of Janice Dunaway Woods passed away on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at NHC Mauldin after a long period of declining health.

Born in Ora, S.C., he was a son of the late John Franks and Vallie Cox Woods. Maxcy was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church and the Joy SS Class. He retired from Torrington/Timken as a Shipping Clerk after 43 years.

Graveside services will be at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church cemetery on Friday, July 13, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation following services.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.