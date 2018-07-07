Laurens, S.C.

Garry Lynn Wilson, age 69, passed away on Saturday, July 7, 2018, with Warriors Walk Hospice at Dorn VA’s Community Living Center in Columbia, S.C.

A Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army, Garry was a member of Gospel Tabernacle and was co-owner of Wilson’s Curb Market.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Military Honors.

The family will be at the home of Ted Wilson, 371 Easy Road, Laurens and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.