Margaret Neal Martin, age 78, of 14 Simmons Street, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at her home.

Born in Newberry County, S.C., she was the daughter of Roselee Parrott Neal and the late Rance Neal. She was retired from Whitten Center and was of the Church of God Faith.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.