William Harold “Bill” Burdette, age 83, of 585 Curry Road, Laurens, S.C., and husband of Mary Ann Holland Burdette, made his last run when he passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Hospice of Laurens County Hospice House.

Born in Greenville, S.C., he was a son of the late, Harold Pierce and Clarice Madeline Smith Burdette. Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of Second Baptist Church. He was a retired truck driver with Laurens Glass and was a member of Sons of the Confederacy.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Second Baptist Church.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

