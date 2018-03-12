Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Margaret Catherine Cogsdill Brown, 98, of the Watts Mill Community and wife of the late J D Brown, passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late Fred Eldridge and Alberta Hughes Cogsdill. Mrs. Brown was a faithful member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church where she was active with ADY, Vacation Bible School, the Bereavement Committee, and many mission projects.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 9, 2018, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church. A private family committal will be conducted in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church immediately following the memorial service.

