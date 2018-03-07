Todd Fennell

| | 0

Dateline – Clinton, S.C.

Todd Fennell, age 44, of Nashville, Tenn. passed away on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

He was born in Clinton and was a graduate of Clinton High School and Middle Tennessee State University. Todd worked 21 years with Universal Music Group.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Gray Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at the home located at 108 Fair Drive, Clinton, SC.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton

