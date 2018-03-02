Laurens, S.C.

Beulah Hill Tinsley, age 93, wife of the late William ”Earl” Tinsley, passed away Friday, March 2, 2018, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

Born in Ware Shoals, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Fred Hixon and Jennie Pearson Hill. A Mars Hill College graduate, she was a lifelong nurse, serving throughout the upstate. Beulah helped organize Home Healthcare throughout the state of South Carolina. A member of First Baptist Church, Mrs. Tinsley was formerly a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, WMU member, and was very active in the Martha Franks Singers. She was also previously a member of Northside Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 5, 2018, in the Martha Franks Rasor Chapel. A private committal ceremony will be held in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Dianne Bryan, 1 Parkview Ct. in Laurens and will receive friends in the Cooper Dining Hall immediately following the service.

