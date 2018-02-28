Rebecca Stewart Holliday, 89, 0f 1886 Lakeview Dr., Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late Pelham Herbert Holliday, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at Laurens County Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Watts Kennedy and Mary Owens Stewart. A faithful, charter member of Welcome Baptist Church, Mrs. Holliday was retired from 3M Corporation.

Graveside services will be held at Welcome Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 3, 2018.

The family will be at the home of her son, 2034 Lakeview Dr. and will greet friends at the cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Welcome Baptist Church, 1825 Hwy. 14, Laurens, SC 29360.

