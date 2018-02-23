William Timothy Blackburn, Sr., age 71, of 1 Martha Franks Drive, Laurens, S.C., and husband of the late Nancy Crawley Blackburn, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018, at his home.

Born in Lincoln County, N.C., he was a son of the late Jonah Hall and Wilma Probst Blackburn. Tim was an Eagle Scout and a pilot. He received his MBA from NC State and retired from Mead Paper in Spartanburg. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Laurens.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church of Laurens. Burial will follow in Westview Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

