Deborah Lynne Craig “Debbie” Greene, age 64, of 839 Westwood Drive, Laurens, S.C., and wife of the late Charles Richard Greene, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Owens Craig. Debbie retired from Thornwell Home for Children in Clinton and was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. Private interment will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

