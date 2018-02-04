William Luther Wasson

William Luther “Bill” Wasson, 79, of Laurens, S.C., was called to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 4, 2018. He was the husband of his beloved late wife, Nancy Price Wasson and the son of the late Julia Fuller Wasson and Luther Joseph Wasson.

The owner of BW Express, Inc., Mr. Wasson was a longtime and faithful member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, Laurens, S.C., where he served as Deacon and member of the Joy Sunday School Class. He was also a veteran of the SC National Guard.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 8, 2018, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, S.C., with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.

The family is at their respective homes.

