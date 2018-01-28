Dateline-Clinton, S.C.

Nettie Murphy Young, age 93 and the widow of Andy Bee Young, Jr. was called to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. She was the daughter of the late Reid M. Murphy and Floy W. Murphy.

A graduate of Presbyterian College, Nettie was a dedicated Reading and English teacher for Laurens School District 56 where she retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, January 30, 3:30 p.m. at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

