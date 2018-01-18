City of Clinton offers Warming Station for residents impacted by Thursday’s power outage

Clinton, SC – City of Clinton Electrical crews have been working since 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 18, to restore power to parts of Clinton due to problems associated with an equipment failure in the city’s substation.

Crews have been able to reduce outage numbers significantly; however, the remainding outages in the southwest part of the city are going to be sustained while electrical crews work to replace the faulty equipment.

The Clinton Department of Public Safety building located at 404 North Broad Street is available as a warming station for residents impacted by the outage.

“We are open and ready to receive those impacted by the power outage,” said Public Safety Director Robin Morse. “Our building is open 24/7/365 for our citizens should they need a place to warm up during the cold temperatures we are experiencing.”

The city encourages customers in the areas that will experience a sustained outage to take necessary measures if they have impending medical needs.

For additional information or questions please contact the city’s communication office at 864.200.4503.