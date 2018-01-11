Katherine Spearman Brownlee, age 93, formerly of Pine Road, Laurens, S.C., and widow of Marion R. Brownlee, Sr, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Clyde E. and Letha Bolt Spearman. Katherine was formerly employed by Belk of Laurens and was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Gold Star Wives.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 14, 2018, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery after the service.

