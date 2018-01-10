Betty Waltrip Irwin, age 92, of Bellview Church Road, Laurens, S.C., and widow of William “Fred” Irwin, Sr., passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at National Healthcare Center in Clinton.

Born in Louisville, Ky., she was a daughter of the late John Bidwell and Versa Hart Waltrip. Betty was formerly employed with The Advertiser and Laurens County Library. She was a member of the Presbyterian Women and Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church where she served as the church historian. Mrs. Irwin was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for over 50 years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.