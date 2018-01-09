Tuwanna “Kay” Thomas Gray Taylor, age 67, of 301 Reedy Fork Road, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family and her best friend of 42 years, Sue Penland.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late William Pittman Thomas, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Wilkins Thomas. Kay was a graduate of Ford High School and was a homemaker. She loved turtles and was a proud “Navy Mom”.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the home of her son, James Gray, 651 Bar B Villa Road, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.