Sandra Price Lyda, 71, of the Hickory Tavern Community, S.C., and wife of the late Sammy Lee Lyda, passed away December 25, 2017.

Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Willie Earl and Hattie Lee Price. A member of Henderson Baptist Church, she was formerly employed at the Watts Mill Plant and Jostens.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Henderson Baptist Church.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, 1224 E. Grumling Rd. Hodges, SC 29653, and will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 29, 2017.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.the kennedymortuary.com.