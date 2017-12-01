Pamela H. Brannock, Clover, S.C.

Pamela Honeycutt Brannock became whole and healed with the Lord on Friday, December 1, 2017 surrounded by her family and friends at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, Rock Hill, S.C.

Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 9, 2017 at the Bethel Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service. Interment will be in the Church cemetery.

Pam was born on April 9, 1953 in Joanna, S.C. She was an active member of Bethel Presbyterian Church of Clover, she enjoyed interior decorating, gardening and absolutely loved being a “Mimi” to her 4 grandchildren.

