Geraldine “Jerry” Brissey Griffin, of 107 Maplebrook Street, Laurens, S.C., passed away on Friday, December 1, 2017, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.

The daughter of Charles Casper Brissey and Laura Macie Mitchell, she lived to be 82 years old. She was a dedicated mother and consummate southern cook. Raised on a working farm, she took lifelong pleasure in the cultivation of flower beds and vegetable gardens. She found strength as an active member of the First Baptist Church in Laurens. Ms. Griffin was previously employed with Eston Page Law Firm and later retired from Vocational Rehabilitation.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Laurens at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends in the church sanctuary immediately following the memorial service on Tuesday.

