Larry Furman Coleman, 61, of 101 West Walnut Street, Clinton, S.C., and husband of Chandra Strickland Coleman, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2017, at the Laurens County Hospice House in Clinton.

Born in Laurens, he is a son of Virginia Coggins Coleman of Laurens and the late Allen Davis Coleman. A graduate of Limestone College and Clemson University, Larry dedicated his life to serving others. After receiving his Masters degree from Clemson University, he joined the South Carolina Department of Mental Health in Laurens and became active in the State Employees Association where he was a past president. Upon his retirement, he continued his service to others through volunteerism including Boy Scout Troop 174, Stephen Ministry, becoming an Elder at First Presbyterian Church in Clinton, not to mention the many opportunities to help a neighbor.

A celebration of life will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 27, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church in Clinton. A private burial will be held at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at the home and will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.