Dateline – Laurens, S.C.

Carolyn G. Smith, age 73, widow of James M. Smith, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

She was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and was the daughter of the Hannah Harris of Downey, Calif., and the late Walter Studebaker.

Mrs. Smith worked for the textile industry for most of her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, November 29, at 2 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Laurens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens