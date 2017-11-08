Evelyn Ann Davis Outz (63) of 183 Santa Fe Drive, Laurens, S.C., died Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood, S.C.

Born in Laurens County on January 19, 1954, she was the daughter of Lander Austin Davis and Hattie Price Davis of Laurens. Ann was a graduate of the University of South Carolina Spartanburg with a degree in Nursing. She practiced as an RN for many years in both Spartanburg, S.C., and Asheville, N.C. She loved surgical nursing and spent most of her nursing career as an Operating Room Supervisor. Ann later entered a second career as co-owner of the Christmas House in Asheville and Hendersonville, N.C. She combined her skills and creativity with her love of Christmas as an interior designer.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens