Maria King Reid was born on April 6, 1946 in Clinton, S.C., and fought the good fight until November 1, 2017 at the Hospice House of Laurens County.

Maria loved her friends and loved to play cards. She was always up for a game of bridge and was a member of several clubs in Clinton. She also loved her church, Broad Street United Methodist, and was a faithful member of the Altar Guild, United Methodist Women and Circle #4. She loved all kinds of games, puzzles, words with friends and even spades on the internet, which led to lifelong friendships with loved ones as far as Missouri. But, what she loved most were her children and grandchildren. She never missed one of Harriett’s tennis matches or George’s basketball games, even while battling breast cancer. Maria adored her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. She cheered them on at YMCA sporting events, art shows and enjoyed weekend outings to dinner and a movie.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 4, at 11:00 a.m. at Broad Street United Methodist Church with interment at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, S.C. The family will receive friends Friday, November 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral home of Clinton