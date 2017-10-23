Carroll Scott Crowe, age 85, of 13 Jessie Street, Laurens, S.C., and husband of the late Elizabeth Hughes Crowe, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017, at Simpsonville Rehab and Healthcare Center in Simpsonville, S.C,.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late James and Grace Hughes Crowe. He was retired from Milliken after 50 years of service.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 26, at Lydia Mill Church of God, with burial following in Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.