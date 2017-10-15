Joseph Edward George Sr., 72, of Cross Hill, S.C., passed away Sunday, October 15, 2017, at his home.

Born in Spartanburg, S.C., he was a son of the late William Marvin George Sr. and Gertrude Bell Hyder George.

Mr. George was a Army vet and was retired from J.P.Stevens (Watts Mill).

Mr. George was a grumpy old fart who hung out at Buck’s in Cross Hill, harassing friends, Victor and Don or just about any innocent bystander. We can’t forget his friend Lois who took care of him while he took care of her. Lois had to endure countless miles of corny jokes and bad driving while he drove to different appointments. His kids loved him dearly; he gave his advice on car repairs, relationships and politics. Even though they didn’t take his advice, at the end of the day they wish they had, just ask his grandson Bryson about his car. Joe was a very special person who loved being outside in his yard. He could hypnotize a chicken, tame a squirrel and teach geese to watch over the yard.

He will be greatly missed.

The family will have a celebration of life at the home of his daughter Jennifer George at 1885 Poplar Springs Rd. Ware Shoals, S.C., from the hours of 4 to 8 p.m.