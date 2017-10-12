Laurens, S.C. – Jane Bryant Cox, 86, and wife of the late Rev. Herbert Sanders Cox, Jr., passed away Thursday, October 12, 2017, at The Hospice House of Laurens County.

Born in Pendleton, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Elijah Crayton and Mary Sue Culbertson Bryant. A homemaker, she was a member of Wayside Baptist Church. After graduating with her husband from Clear Creek Baptist College, Mrs. Cox devoted her life to ministering to others.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2017, at Martha Franks Rasor Chapel, conducted by Dr. Lawton Neely.

The family will be at their respective residences and will receive friends immediately following the memorial service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.