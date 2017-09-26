Clinton, S.C. – Angie Lee Summers, age 88, a resident of Bailey Manor and widow of Frank James Summers, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at the NHC of Clinton.

She was born in Coeburn, Va., and was a daughter of the late Hopkins and Ethel Mutters Buttry.

A memorial service will be conducted Thursday, Sept. 28, at 12:30 p.m. at the Bailey Manor Chapel. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the chapel.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton