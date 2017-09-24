Laurens, S.C. – Jimmie Carol Walker, age 81, widower of Betty Joyce Godfrey Walker, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.

He was born in Enoree, S.C., and was a son of the late Oliver Leroy Walker and Louis Yarborough Walker.

Mr. Walker was a retired machinist of 35 years from the Monsanto Company, and then worked for 6 years with Cheek’s “Moocho’s” Stop-N Shop. He was all a member of the Rossie Walker Masonic Lodge #354 for 50 years.

Graveside funeral service with Masonic Rites will be conducted Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 26, 2017 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home of Laurens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens