Laurens, S.C. – Mrs. Oradell Franklin Cagle, age 72, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2017 at National Healthcare of Clinton surrounded by her loving family.

A native of Laurens County, she was the daughter of Willie Lee and Ruby Stephens Franklin.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the home of a daughter & son-in-law, Amy & Brain Gregory, 841 New Prospect Church Road, Laurens, S.C., and the family will also receive friends immediately follow the service at their home.

