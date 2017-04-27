Clara Pearl Blakely Hunter was born July 31, 1932 as the second daughter of the late Theodore and Gena Blakely. On April 27, 2017, she followed her two siblings Lois Blakely Wilson and Oliver Blakely by answering the Lord’s calling her heavenly home. Clara Pearl was raised in Clinton, S.C. After 31 years of teaching middle and high school English, she retired in 1985. Services will be held on Thursday, May 4, 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Vernon A.M.E. Church Laurens, with burial in the church cemetery. The family is at their respective homes and will have visitation from 11:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Sanders-Thompson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements