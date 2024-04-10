Laurens woman killed in motorcycle crash

A 36-year-old Laurens woman died Monday from injuries she sustained during a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Laurens.

Amanda “Mandy” Power died of blunt-force trauma at a Greenville hospital, said Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.

Power was airlifted from the scene of the accident, which occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday on South Carolina Highway 76 at Professional Park Road about two miles west of Clinton.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said Power was a passenger on a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it spilled and traveled off the side of the road and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The driver of the motorcycle was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.

Power is survived by her fiance, Nate Henderson along with children Carissa Butler, Ta’Liya Ballard, Brendin Henderson and stepson T.J. Ballard.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Laurens County Park.