Thornwell parts ways with Washington, opens football coach search

Thornwell Charter School, which is in its first year of varsity competition in team sports, is searching for a new head football coach after one season.

Charlie Washington coached the Saints as they returned to varsity football for the first time in 18 years, but lasted only one season. Thornwell went 1-8 in Washington’s lone season, getting a victory on Sept. 15 over Clear Dot Charter. The Saints did not play a region schedule in 2023, but will move into Region 1-1A in 2024 along with Abbeville, Dixie, Ware Shoals, Whitmire and Calhoun Falls for football.

“God is and always will be good to me. I’ll never take it for granted. I appreciate my time as the Head Coach of TCS Football,” Washington wrote on “X,” formerly Twitter. “Different outlook, Different vision and I understand the business. Looking forward to the next journey and doing what I love.”

A call and text to Thornwell Athletic Director David Coats were not immediately returned. Thornwell posted an opening for a head football coach and PE teacher on its social media pages Saturday.

Thornwell is now searching for both a head football and head boys basketball coach for the 2024-25 school year.