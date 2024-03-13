PC schedules NCAA Women’s Tournament watch party for Sunday

Presbyterian College will host a watch party for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show Sunday at Templeton Center.

The Selection Show, which will be broadcast by ESPN, will begin at 8 p.m. Doors at Templeton will open at 7:30 p.m.

During the show, the NCAA Women’s Tournament brackets will be announced, so the Blue Hose will find out who their first-round opponent will be and where they will play.

“This isn’t just any watch party—it’s a chance to be part of history as we discover when and where the Blue Hose will make their tournament debut. Meet the team, grab autographs, and even score some exclusive Blue Hose merchandise. Plus, we’ll have exciting giveaways throughout the event,” a release from PC read.

PC won its first Big South Conference championship Sunday with a 60-37 Big South finals victory over Radford, securing the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Here’s what you need to know about the watch party:

Date: Sunday, March 17

Time: Doors open at 7:30 p.m., Selection show starts at 8 p.m.

Location: Templeton Gymnasium, Presbyterian College