LDHS student remembered as for smile, kindness

A Laurens District High School student who was killed this past week was remembered by classmates and educators as kind and caring.

Quintavis “Tae Tae” Boston, at 15-year-old sophomore at LDHS, died on Wednesday, Feb. 28 in what investigators said was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Gray Court. The incident is under investigation by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Laurens County School District 55 provided grief counselors to students at LDHS following Boston’s death.

Classmate Alissa Williams arrived at LDHS with Boston from Gray Court-Owings school and recalled his courage as a freshman upon arrival at a much larger school with hundreds of new people.

“The first day of high school, I remember sitting with Nay, Tae Tae, Makala, Destiny, Alissa, and Zdai in the gym, and I was scared,” Williams said in a release from District 55. “I mean, I am always scared. Tae Tae made a joke to show that he was never scared of anything. He walked out of the gym to his first class before anyone else. I think I’ll forever favor our gray court group and miss the jokes and the laughs that we all shared.”

LDHS administrators said Boston was discovering new talents at the high school while finding out what he wanted to do in the future.

“Quintavius was full of life, always respectful to adults, and very loyal to his friends and family,” said LDHS Assistant Principal Eric Hahn through a District 55 release. “He was discovering what he wanted to do after high school by taking different Career and Technical Education Classes. He worked hard in his Automotive Technology and Digital Art classes. We are deeply saddened to lose one of our students and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Laura Cox, who taught Boston at Gray Cour-Owings, said he always made an effort to include new students and special needs students at the school.

LDHS teacher Candace Iusti said in the District 55 release that Boston is already missed in her digital art and design class.

“Tae Tae was such a respectful and sweet student in my class. He was always kind and respectful to me,” said Iusti. “He made it very clear that he couldn’t draw very well. At the beginning of the semester, I always make them draw every day to get them used to the idea of design work and sketches. Tae Tae always did everything I asked him to do, and it brought out talents that he didn’t know that he had. I am proud that I got the opportunity to know him. He is missed in my class.”

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Mill Rock Baptist Church in Gray Court. He is to be laid to rest at the church cemetery.