2 detention center officers face charges

Two former Laurens County Detention Center corrections officers have been arrested and three others have been placed on administrative leave by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicolas A. Walker, 39, and Holly Lynn Walker, 34, of Clinton were arrested Monday by investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and booked into the jail where they once worked.

The Walkers have been accused of misusing inmate labor for personal gain and charged with misconduct in office by a public official.

SLED began an investigation into the matter on Feb. 13 at the request of the LCSO.

According to the arrest warrants released Tuesday by SLED, the Walkers used the services of a S.C. Department of Corrections trustee assigned to the Laurens County Detention Center as free labor for their own personal gain.

SLED said the misconduct occurred between November of last year through Monday. Neither SLED nor the LCSO indicated what the trustee was doing for the couple.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been monitoring activities of certain employees at the detention center due to some inconsistencies and questionable activities,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “After intense investigation, it has been determined that some employees of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office have been inappropriately utilizing inmate labor for personal purposes.”

At the culmination of SLED’s investigation, the Walkers were fired from their jobs at the detention center and three other staff members there were placed on administrative leave, the LCSO said.

“In my 40-plus years of law enforcement experience, one of the most disappointing things I encounter is when an officer of the law breaks the law he or she takes an oath to uphold,” said Reynolds. “It hurts to see someone dishonor the badge because it brings reproach to everyone who wears one – especially the ones who do it for the right reasons and do it well.”

The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.