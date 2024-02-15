LPD arrests made in string of auto break-ins

A three-month Laurens Police investigation into a string of automotive break-ins has ended with six arrests, the LPD said in a release late Monday night.

The arrests included two adults and four juveniles and included more than 100 arrest warrants.

Tarajia Williams, 20, of Laurens was charged with 21 offenses, including 20 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and one count of third-degree assault and battery.

Joseph B. Harris, 38, of Laurens was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and trafficking methamphetamine (third offense).

Each of the four juveniles – all males ages 17, 14 and two 16-year-olds – face 20 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle. The two 16-year-olds and 14-year-old were also charged with resisting arrest.

“While these arrests mark a crucial milestone in the case, the LPD acknowledges that additional charges may be pending from both our department and other law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation,” the LPD release said.

A bond hearing was scheduled for the four juveniles Tuesday afternoon in Greenwood. Williams and Harris were arraigned Tuesday morning in Laurens Municipal Court.

“This significant operation involved extensive man-hours, search warrants, surveillance, and the utilization of advanced investigative technologies,” the LPD release said.

While the LPD believes the arrests will put an end to the recent rash of auto break-ins in Laurens, investigators reminded residents to remain vigilant.

“Please ensure your doors are locked, valuables are secured and report any suspicious activity immediately,” the LPD said.

The LPD has embarked on a “#9pmroutine” campaign on its social media pages, urging residents to lock doors, windows and vehicles, turn on exterior lights and bring valuables inside before bed each night.