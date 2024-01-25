SCHSL announces region assignments for 2024-26

The South Carolina High School League announced its region assignments Thursday, the final part of its realignment plan for 2024-26.

Schools have until Jan. 30 to present any plans to appeal the region assignments. Appeals are to be heard Feb. 6-8.

Clinton, which moved to Class 2A from Class 3A, will play in Region 1-2A in football but will complete in Region 3-2A in all other sports.

Region 1-2A also includes Blacksburg, Landrum, Chesnee and Liberty for football. High Point Academy, Brashier Middle College and Greenville Tech Charter will complete in Region 1 in other sports, but will not field football teams.

In Region 3-2A, Clinton will move toward the Midlands and be joined by Chester, Columbia, Mid-Carolina, Fairfield-Central and Eau Claire.

Laurens will be in Region 1-4A along with Emerald, Fountain Inn, Southside, Westside and Wren.

Thornwell Charter will be joined in Region 1-1A in football by Abbeville, McCormick, Dixie, Calhoun Falls, Ware Shoals and Whitmire. In other sports, South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind and Green Charter Upstate will also be in Region 1. Perennial football power Abbeville successfully appealed to move to Class 1A from Class 2A.

Here is a link to the proposed regions for 2024-26.