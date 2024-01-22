Week of railroad crossing closures starting Jan. 22

Laurens County, South Carolina – Starting Monday, Jan. 22, motorists may face significant detours in portions of Laurens County as CSX Transportation performs maintenance and resurfacing on close to 20 railroad crossings in Laurens County.

The crossings will gradually be closed from Newberry through Clinton and on to the northeast of Laurens.

The rail company began work in Newberry County early last week and maintenance work will require CSX to gradually close some, but not all, crossing points from Kinards along U.S. 76 to a crossing at Fleming Mill Road in Laurens between Jan. 22 through Friday, Jan. 26.

While the railway crossing work will be done by CSX Transportation, the closures are being coordinated by Southern Commercial Development LLC, which is handling the traffic control and detour signage for the closures, said Railroad Divisional Manager Angela Nelis.

In a press release detailing the closures, Nelis explained that a total closure means no traffic will be allowed across the track until the work is complete.

“Motorists (should) anticipate longer than normal travel times and delays,” she said. “Please note that these dates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.”

The closures will remain until work is completed, and in some cases that may be as long as three to five days.

However, Nelis said, on the crossings that are one way in or out and blocking residences, CSX crews will try to get these worked quickly and completed within 12 hours.

CSX plans the first closures in the county for Monday, Jan. 22.

Crossings from Kinards through the west side of Clinton are along U.S. Hwy. 76.

On or close to Monday, Jan. 22, CSX expects to be ready to close the rail crossings at SC 560 in Kinards, Caroline Avenue and Milton Road in Joanna.

By Jan. 23, railroad crossings at Bethlehem Church Road, a private crossing and Hurricane Church Road will be closing.

By Wednesday, Jan. 24, closures should include crossings at Thornwell, Sloan, Woodland and Piedmont streets in Clinton, plus two private roads.

Calvin Bridges Road, Cinnamon Lane, Torrington/Curry intersection, Rocky Spring Church Road and Fleming Mill Road, as well as a private road, will be closed around Thursday, Jan. 25.