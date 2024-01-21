Recent Graduates

Reid of Laurens graduates from USCB

BLUFFTON, SC (01/19/2024)– University of South Carolina Beaufort student Caleb Reid of Laurens graduated with a Bachelor of Artschelor of Science in Hospitality Management on December 16, 2023 on the Bluffton campus, in USCB’s convocation celebration of December graduates.

Prince Graduates from the College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (01/09/2024) – Kaitlyn Prince, of Laurens, (29360), graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in History and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education Cognatefrom the College of Charleston.

Prince was among more than 370 bachelor’s degree and master’s degree candidates who participated in the ceremony.

McConnell earns master’s degrees from Furman University

GREENVILLE, S.C. (September 29, 2023) – Furman University graduated master’s students in May and August 2023. A primarily undergraduate liberal arts institution, Furman also offers master’s degrees in chemistry, community engaged medicine, education and strategic design. Gerri McConnell of Ware Shoals, South Carolina, earned an Education Specialist (Ed.S.) degree in School Leadership.

Class of 2023 Graduate from the University of Mississippi

UNIVERSITY, MS (06/26/2023)– Layton Mahon, of Laurens, SC, is among the more than 3,100 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2023.

Mahon, who majored in Hospitality Management, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Applied Sciences.

Class of 2023 Graduates from Wofford College

SPARTANBURG, SC (06/26/2023)– Wofford College awarded 384 Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees to 369 graduates during the college’s 169th Commencement exercises.

Parker Duncan of Laurens, South Carolina

Evan Gossett of Enoree, South Carolina

Sammy Omar of Fountain Inn, South Carolina

Catherine Watson of Laurens, South Carolina

Kathleen Willingham of Fountain Inn, South Carolina

Luke Willis of Gray Court, South Carolina

Class of 2023 Graduates from Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC (05/18/2023)– Over 700 students graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 5.

In addition to 570 students earning bachelor’s degrees, 94 students received master’s degrees and 58 students received associate degrees. Three candidates earned doctorate degrees.

Since its founding in 1927, BJU has conferred over 52,500 degrees.

Aaron Frish, a resident of Clinton, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Music.

Catelyn Vernon, a resident of Enoree, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BSN in Nursing.

Parker Ziemer, a resident of Fountain Inn, graduated with a BA in Humanities.

Local students set to graduate from the University of Georgia

ATHENS, GA (05/09/2023)– The University of Georgia will recognize more than 7,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2023 Commencement exercises this week.

“We are delighted to celebrate the incredible achievements of our University of Georgia students in the Class of 2023,” said President Jere W. Morehead. “Commencement offers students, friends and families an opportunity to recognize the tireless dedication UGA students have shown during their time on campus. We look forward to seeing all the great things these students will go on to do as alumni of the University of Georgia.”

Emily Elizabeth Wessinger of Gray Court, SC, is a candidate for a DVM Veterinary Medicine.

Adriana Webb of Clinton, SC, is a candidate for a MS Marine Sciences.

The spring graduate ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, while the spring undergraduate ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Both ceremonies will take place in Sanford Stadium. Leah Brown, an orthopedic surgeon, military veteran, UGA alumna and All-American for the GymDogs, will deliver the spring Undergraduate Commencement address. Charles S. Bullock, University Professor of Public and International Affairs and Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Professor, will deliver the Graduate Commencement address.

Brent Graduates from South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

Hartsville, SC ─ The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is pleased to announce that a Laurens County student graduated from its advanced, residential STEM program on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Deloach Center at Coker University in Hartsville, SC.

John Brent, student of Sylvia Sievers and Justin Brent, will attend Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

The GSSM Class of 2022 hails from 29 counties across South Carolina and 74 high schools.

The College of Charleston Spring 2022 Graduates

CHARLESTON, SC (06/02/2022)– The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies.

Jordan Costello of Laurens,( 29360) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology .

Alexandra Devuono of Laurens, (29360) graduated with a Master of Science in Child Life .

Mahon Graduates from the University of Mississippi

UNIVERSITY, MS (05/17/2022)– Layton Mahon, of Laurens, SC, is among the more than 3,300 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May 2022.

Mahon, who majored in Hospitality Management, received a Bachelor of Science from the School of Applied Sciences.

“Our May 2022 class of graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can’t wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future.”

May 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 169th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 4-8. The university-wide morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 7 in the Grove, with UM alumnus Bradford Cobb, a celebrated music industry executive, giving the keynote address.

Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

Luzier among those to earn degrees from UNG in summer 2021

DAHLONEGA, GA (08/20/2021)– For the summer 2021 semester, the University of North Georgia (UNG) awarded 540 degrees and 17 certificates to graduates. More than 430 participated in the summer 2021 commencement ceremonies Aug. 6 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. The ceremonies marked a return to the traditional commencement event with a keynote speaker.

Alanna Luzier of Fountain Inn, SC, graduated with a Bachelor of Science – RN to BSN.

Lee Completes Doctor of Chiropractic Program at Sherman College

SPARTANBURG, SC (07/20/2021)– Jennifer Lee of Clinton, S.C., was one of 23 students from around the world who received the doctor of chiropractic degree from Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, S.C., at the 140th Commencement Program on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College requires students to complete approximately 4,600 hours (14 quarters) of classroom and laboratory study and also includes an internship in the college’s on-campus Chiropractic Health Center. The commencement address for the June 2021 class was given by Sherman College Instructor of Basic and Clinical Sciences Cynthia Treharne, P.A.-C, D.C.

South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2021 graduates

CHARLESTON, SC (07/15/2021)– More than 560 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets accepted diplomas during The Citadel’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 8 in McAlister Field House. In addition to graduating, about 27% of the class accepted commissions as U.S. military officers in all branches of service.

Local graduates include:

Justin Young of Gray Court, South Carolina – Criminal Justice Bachelor of Arts

Peter Tillman of Gray Court, South Carolina – Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Jonathan Kollmann of Laurens, South Carolina – Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Graduates accepted their diploma from President of The Citadel Gen. Glenn W. Walters, USMC (Ret.), Class of 1979.

As once of his last official acts, the outgoing Commandant of Cadets, CAPT. Eugene Paluso, USN (Ret.), ’89, served as the 2021 commencement speaker for both morning and afternoon ceremonies.

The top academic programs for the Class of 2021 included business administration, criminal justice, intelligence and cyber security, mechanical engineering, civil engineering and political science.

CCU Spring 2021 graduates

CONWAY, SC (07/01/2021)– Coastal Carolina University recognized nearly 1,200 students during its in-person Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies, held Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, in Brooks Stadium. Among the graduates were:

Christina Ciampi of Laurens (29360)

Anna Ross of Laurens (29360)

Haley Sanders of Fountain Inn (29644)

Lindsay Edwards of Gray Court (29645)

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Campbell University School of Law graduate



RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA (June 8, 2021) — Hunter Holtzclaw of Laurens, South Carolina, is among the 166 graduates that Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law conferred Juris Doctor degrees upon on May 7 at Red Hat Amphitheater during its 43rd hooding and graduation ceremony. Dean J. Rich Leonard also bestowed 11 Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees on behalf of the Nottingham Law School, United Kingdom.

Holtzclaw was among the Class of 2021 graduates who chose to participate in an in-person ceremony at Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh. The recording of the ceremony’s Livestream can be found at this link.

South Carolina Connections Academy graduates



South Carolina Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across the state, celebrated the graduation of 577 seniors during a recent virtual commencement ceremony.

Among the Class of 2021, who collectively received more than $1.1 million in scholarship funds, are local graduates from Laurens County including:

Chasity Blackwell (Cross Hill)

Caroline Hogarth (Cross Hill)

Joseph Hempfling (Gray Court)

Kenneth Harkcom (Gray Court)

Emma Peoples (Clinton)

Matthew Craig (Waterloo)

Georgia Tech graduate



ATLANTA, GA (06/07/2021)– Jiajia Xie of Clinton, SC, has earned a Master of Science in Computational Science and Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Xie was among approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Spring 2021 semester and were recognized during the Institute’s 260th Commencement exercises May 7-8, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

NGU’s Class of 2021 graduates



Tigerville, SC (June 2, 2021) Seated six feet apart across a football field, yet bound together like no other class in decades, North Greenville University’s (NGU) 2021 graduates celebrated their degrees on a beautiful foothills evening Friday, April 30.

Baccalaureate degree students whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduate cum laude; those with at least 3.75 graduate magna cum laude, and those with at least 3.9-grade point average graduate summa cum laude.

The Honors Program offers a challenge to superior students to continue their intellectual growth. Graduation as an Honors Scholar requires completing honors courses, honors seminars, and the senior honors project with a 3.5 GPA.

The following local students are members of NGU’s Class of 2021:

Laurens

Christopher Austin Cornelius – BA, Christian Studies

Amanda Grace Lee – BA, Music Education, Summa Cum Laude

Piedmont Technical College In-Person Graduates for Spring 2021 and All Terms 2020

In an encouraging sign of a slow and gradual return back to normal, Piedmont Technical College (PTC) on May 6 conducted two in-person graduation ceremonies. Nearly 140 spring term graduates made their time-honored walk across the stage and shifted their tassels from right to left at the Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood. That evening, in a separate ceremony, about 50 graduates from the entire 2020 academic year who wished to participate in person did the same. They already had officially graduated via virtual ceremonies last year.

Both ceremonies were shared live via the college’s Facebook page and YouTube channels. A recording can be viewed at www.ptc.edu/live.

Piedmont Technical College’s May 2021 Graduates and their areas of study are listed below.

Piedmont Tech shares in the well-deserved pride our graduates feel in their accomplishments. Due to semester and course delivery changes during the spring 2021 semester, some courses and grades are still being finalized. For that reason, names of students who may not meet graduation requirements may be included. Conversely, names of students who will later meet those requirements after publication may be omitted. We regret any embarrassment or inconvenience these ongoing course completions may cause. An official list of all spring 2021 graduates will be maintained by the Student Records Office once all courses and grading have been completed. Asterisks assigned to names designate honor graduates, as follows: * Cum Laude (3.50-3.74 GPA); ** Magna Cum Laude (3.75-3.99 GPA); and *** Summa Cum Laude (4.00 GPA).

LAURENS COUNTY

CLINTON – ***Mary B. Ferguson, associate in applied science, major in business administration, accounting concentration; Melanie Jean Franklin, associate in applied science, major in criminal justice; Charles M. Gann, associate in applied science, major in criminal justice; Tara Leann Garrett, associate in applied science, major in nursing.

CROSS HILL – Ian Russell Fenner, associate in applied science, major in electronic engineering technology.

FOUNTAIN INN – *Michelle Brown, associate in applied science, major in business administration, office management concentration; Kelci M. Claycomb, associate in applied science, major in human services; Keri Louise Fenn, associate in applied science, major in respiratory care; and Brittany Alexis McDowell, associate in applied science, major in nursing.

GRAY COURT – Cynara Kentrell Campbell, associate in applied science, administrative office technology, accounting concentration; Susey Cruz Soto, associate in arts; and Logan Jesse Simpson, associate in applied science, major in computer technology, networking concentration.

HONEA PATH – Evan H. Bridges, associate in applied science, major in business administration, management concentration.

JOANNA – *Gabrielle A. Aldridge, associate in applied science, major in mechatronics technology.

LAURENS – Matthew Joseph Brownlee, associate in science; Faith Renee’ Caton, associate in applied science, major in nursing; ***Crystal K. Cox, associate in applied science, major in mechatronics technology; **Donna Doyle, associate in applied science, major in administrative office technology, accounting concentration; *Briarda M. Gilchrist, associate in applied science, major in computer technology, networking concentration; Miranda Leigh Gossett, associate in applied science, major in administrative office technology, medical concentration; Rotasasia Chiquita Grant, associate in applied science, major in nursing; Angel Marie Lothridge, associate in applied science, major in nursing; Stacy Hatfield Pfeifauf, associate in applied science, major in administrative office technology, medical concentration; *Samantha M. Rygg, associate in applied science, major in computer technology, programming concentration; Jessica Lynn Sanders, associate in applied science, major in human services; and Megan D. Terry, associate in applied science, major in veterinary technology.

WARE SHOALS – *Sabrina Lynn Hodges, associate in applied science, major in early care and education; **William J. McClellan II, associate in applied science, major in machine tool technology; **Raven Elise O’Dell, associate in arts; and Kriston D. Sullivan, associate in applied science, major in nursing.

WATERLOO – Brianna Jordan Dickson, associate in arts; ***Chloe Lee Lamborne, associate in science; Greer Shelley Reid, associate in arts; Timmy James Talley, associate in applied science, major in business administration; and *Brianna Lashay Wright, certificate in accounting.

The College of Charleston Spring 2021 graduates

CHARLESTON, SC (06/01/2021)– The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies. The following local students earned degrees:

Michal Davis of Clinton, SC, (29325) graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the College of Charleston.

Zahdriq Graves of Clinton, SC, (29325) graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Music from the College of Charleston.

Terry Brown of Laurens, SC, (29360) graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the College of Charleston.

Carter Vincent of Laurens, SC, (29360) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the College of Charleston.

Tieisha Jones of Laurens, SC, (29360) graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the College of Charleston.

Noble Clark of Laurens, SC, (29360) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies from the College of Charleston.

Braden Brewington of Laurens, SC, (29360) graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Arts Management and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the College of Charleston.

Gardner-Webb Spring 2021 Graduates and Winners of Academic or Service Awards

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C.— Gardner-Webb University officials are pleased to announce the list of students from the Upstate South Carolina area who graduated or received academic or service awards for the 2021 Spring Semester.

Local graduates are listed below:

Rondall Suber, of Clinton, BS, Computer Science

Melissa McDowell, of Laurens, MA, School Administration/Executive Leadership Studies

The University of Alabama Spring 2021 graduate

TUSCALOOSA, AL (05/26/2021)– Callie Thackston of Fountain Inn, SC (29644), has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts.

Lander University Spring 2021 graduates

GREENWOOD, S.C.— Lander University conferred bachelor and master degrees upon 363 students during the University’s 163rd commencement ceremony on May 11, 2021.

Graduates receiving honors for their academic achievements are noted with the award received. Descriptions of those awards are below.

Summa cum laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.90 or higher. Magna cum laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.75-3.89. Cum laude is a distinction awarded to graduates with a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.74. Golden L. Award is given to graduates who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher, during the last 60 hours of instruction at Lander. Thayer Award is given to the graduate with the highest grade point average of any member of the University’s Spring 2021 graduating class.

Among the graduates were the following local students:

Clinton, SC – Bradley Davis, Cunningham, B.S. in Business Administration.

Fountain Inn, SC – Rikki Lynne Johnson, B.S. in Environmental Science, summa cum laude and Golden L. Award.

Gray Court, SC – Orlandria A’myia Simpson, B.S. in Business Administration, cum laude and Golden L. Award.

Laurens, SC – Anna B. Mitchum, B.S. in Business Administration; cum laude and Golden L. Award; Elaine Harris Foggie, B.S. in Business Administration; Heidi Lynne Ziegler, B.S. in Special Education, Golden L. Award; and Rayneisha Monet Boyd, B.S. in Business Administration, Golden L. Award.

Ware Shoals, SC – Courtney Estelle Coffey, B.S. in Computer Information Systems; Derika La’Shay Hunter, B.S. in Business Administration; Elizabeth Holley Fields, B.S. in Sociology; Kaitlyn Abby Pilgrim, B.S. in Biology, Golden L. Award; Michael Scott Pilgrim, M.S. in Management; and Precious Na’Dea Hunter, B.S. in Business Administration.

Whitmire, SC – Lea Shawn Toby, B.A. in English, cum laude and Golden L. Award.

Graduates from Wofford College

SPARTANBURG, SC (05/26/2021)– Wofford College conferred 364 degrees on 350 graduates during the 2021 Commencement exercises on Sunday, May 16. Area students receiving degrees are:

Jonathan Jalen Carter received a bachelor of arts degree majoring in sociology and anthropology and a bachelor of science degree majoring in psychology with a minor in philosophy, magna cum laude. Carter is from Clinton.

Sandra Lopez received a bachelor of arts degree majoring in finance with a minor in business. Lopez is from Enoree.

Carmen Jade McGee received a bachelor of arts degree majoring in accounting and finance. McGee is from Waterloo.

Graduates from S.C. Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics

HARTSVILLE, SC ─ Brandon Campbell and Stephen Orr graduated from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics (GSSM) on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the GSSM Campus.

Brandon Campbell, child of Patrick Campbell and Tracey Campbell will attend Presbyterian College.

Stephen Orr, child of Stephen A. Orr and Pam LaHay, will attend Oxford College of Emory University.

Cox Earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, MD (05/20/2021)– Bryant Cox of Fountain Inn earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military servicemembers and their families serving overseas.

Graduates from Spartanburg Methodist College

SPARTANBURG, SC (05/13/2021)– On May 8, 2021 Spartanburg Methodist College (SMC) celebrated the graduation of the 2021 class. The ceremony was held at Spartanburg High School’s football stadium. Included in the graduating class was the first ever bachelor’s degree graduates from SMC.

Among those graduating were Bailey Houston Goode of Laurens, Justin Tanner Smith of Laurens and Noah Ellis Moore of Enoree.

Fortman graduates from University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (05/11/2021)– University of the Cumberlands wishes to congratulate Thomas Fortman of Clinton, SC (29325), on completing his Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction this spring.

Class of 2021 Graduates from Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC (05/10/2021)– Over 600 students graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 7.

In addition to the over 500 students receiving bachelor’s degrees, 78 students received master’s degrees and 34 students received associate degrees. Three candidates received earned doctorate degrees.

Gabrielle Neal, a resident of Fountain Inn, Neal graduated with a BS in Educational Studies.

David Woods, a resident of Fountain Inn, Woods graduated with a BFA in Interior Architecture and Design.