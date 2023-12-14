Starting Thursday, Dec. 14, Santa visits, local retailer events and cinema fill Christmas season

Laurens County, South Carolina – Thornwell Charter students charmed audiences this past weekend with their four showings of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

Now beginning Thursday, Dec. 14, these last 12 days before Christmas are filled with Santa sightings and shopping opportunities across the county.

Santa magic will be strong in Clinton this Thursday, as children are invited to see him at 4 p.m. at the Clinton Public Library, and the following week at the Laurens County Library in Laurens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Santa will also be in Clinton this Thursday evening when he’s hosted by The Makery at 105 Pitts St., Clinton. The Makery is just one of many businesses participating in the Clinton merchants’ Mingle and Jingle Festivities from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Businesses will provide light refreshments as they remain open during later hours and invite shoppers to “Sip, Stroll and Shop” locally in the downtown area.

On Saturday morning, Dec. 16, the City of Clinton will hold its annual Christmas parade at 9 a.m., after it was rescheduled due to the forecast of storms on its original Dec. 2 date.

The parade begins at the regular locations on Maple Street and will wind up to North Broad and disband near Broad Street United Methodist Church.

Floats are asked to then head over to Whitten Center immediately afterward for the annual Whitten Center Christmas Parade.

Also on Saturday, Dec. 16, Downtown Laurens businesses will be open, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. vendors will fill the Laurens Christmas Market, located within the city’s new Pedestrian Plaza.

On Dec. 23, Carriage rides will be offered in and near the Square between 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday. The carriage ride company, Axle Blue, charges $12 for adults and $8 for children.

The Christmas Market will conclude its holiday shopping hours in Laurens on Dec. 23, followed by free showings that Saturday afternoon and evening of two Christmas movies in the Capitol Theater on the public square.

The City of Laurens is showing, free of charge to the public, “Polar Express” at 4 p.m. and the Bill Murray Christmas classic, “Scrooged,” at 7:30 p.m.