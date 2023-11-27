Coroner identifies victim of weekend house fire

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in an early morning house fire on Fort Lindley Road in Road in Laurens.

The deceased was identified as Rebecca “Becky” Sloan, 73, of Laurens.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, fire and emergency crews responded to the fire and discovered Lawson entrapped in the home where she perished.

The fire investigation unit from the South Carolina Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident.