Red Devils down Mustangs in playoff opener

Clinton broke open a tight game with 28 second-half points and advanced out of the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs with a 42-14 win over Palmetto Friday night at Wilder Stadium.

Kadon Crawford continued his torrid play with three total touchdowns and fellow senior Zay Johnson had a pair of touchdown receptions in the victory.

Clinging to a 14-12 lead after halftime, Crawford caught his second touchdown pass of the game from quarterback Tushawan Richardson from 11 yards out with 2:47 left in the third quarter to stretch the Red Devils’ lead to 21-12.

Johnson added scoring receptions of 26 and 19 yards in the fourth quarter as Clinton pulled away in the final period.

Richardon completed 10 of 12 passes for 121 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

Defensive back Keleja Byrd capped Clinton’s scoring surge with a 40-yard interception return for a score to give the Red Devils a 42-12 lead with 6:23 to play.

Clinton (9-2) rolled up 400 yards of total offense, but was also flagged 14 times for 105 yards.

The two teams combined for 27 penalties for 171 yards.

Palmetto quarterback Brooks Janssen threw for all three of the Mustangs’ touchdowns, connecting on scoring strikes of 10 and 43 yards with Taijay Evans. Janssen completed 19 of 36 passes fo 261 yards and three scores.

The Red Devils will host Broome next Friday night at Wilder Stadium. The Centurions defeated Seneca 42-35 to advance.