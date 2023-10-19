Bond revoked for accused in traffic death of child

Bond for the man accused of reckless homicide in the traffic death of a 3-year-old Laurens County girl was revoked at an emergency hearing held Tuesday afternoon at the Laurens County Judicial Complex.

A magistrate had granted Gabriel Arteaga-Arteaga, 25, bond totaling $51,062.50, but prosecutors argued that his status as an illegal immigrant facing possible deportation by immigration officials made him a flight risk if he was ever allowed to return to his native Mexico.

“The State respectfully submits the bond set by the summary court fails to appropriately consider (state code that states) whether a person is an alien unlawfully present in the United States, and poses a substantial flight risk due to this status,” the request for revocation from the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office read.

Eighth Circuit Judge Frank Addy Jr. agreed with prosecutors that Arteaga was too much of a flight risk to be granted bond.

“After hearing the facts and arguments from the parties, the Court finds that one of the primary purposes of bond, to assure Defendant’s presence at trial, would be frustrated by granting him bondd in the case,” Addy’s ruling read. “The court finds no amount or condition of bond would reasonably assure Defendant’s appearance at trial if he posts bond and is deported. Accordingly, the Court finds is proper to deny bond on these two warrants.

“It is therefore ordered that the Magistrate’s order setting bond is rescinded and bond on these charges is denied.”

Arteaga-Arteaga is charged with reckless homicide and driving without a license in an crash that killed 3-year-old Madison Hines of Gray Court.

The wreck occurred at Chestnut Ridge Road at Highway 76 on Sunday, Oct. 8. Arteaga-Arteaga remains in the Laurens County Detention Center where he will await trial.