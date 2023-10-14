LA, Thornwell fall in Homecoming contests

King downs Crusaders, 26-22

Visiting W.W. King Academy took an early lead and held off Laurens Academy 26-22 on Homecoming Friday night at LA’s Todd Kirk Field.

King sent the Crusaders to their fourth-straight on-the-field loss. According to MaxPreps, LA (3-6 overall, 1-2 Region 4-1A) was awarded a forfeit win over Conway Christian on Oct. 6. King improved to 2-6 overall and 2-2 in region play.

No other game details were immediately available.

Cavaliers blank Saints

The Anderson Cavaliers shut out Thornwell Charter 59-0 Friday night, spoiling the Saints’ first homecoming game as a charter school.

Anderson (4-4) led 20-0 after the first quarter and cruised to the victory.

Thornwell fell to 1-6 on the year. No other game details were immediately available.