Child killed in Laurens County two-vehicle wreck

A child was killed in a wreck Sunday afternoon on Highway 76 at Chestnut Ridge Road about three miles west of Laurens.

The two-car collision occurred at 4:10 p.m. when a 2008 Chevrolet pickup traveling north on Chestnut Ridge Road ran a stop sign and struck a 2020 Cadillac SUV in the side, killing a child that was in the right rear seat, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller.

The driver of the SUV and two other passengers were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital. The driver of the pickup was also injured and transported to the hospital. A passenger in the pickup was uninjured.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office did not immediately release the name of the victim Sunday night.

The accident is still under investigation by the SCHP, Miller said.