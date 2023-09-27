Wife suing Duncan for divorce, citing affairs

According to documents filed in Laurens County Family Court Friday, Melody Duncan, the wife of U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, is seeking a divorce after 35 years of marriage, alleging multiple affairs by the Republican congressman.

In the filing, Mrs. Duncan accuses her husband of having multiple affairs, but also of leaving the couple’s home to live with a mistress in the Washington, D.C. area.

She also alleges that when Duncan left his annual “Faith and Freedom BBQ” fundraising event in Anderson at the end of August where he called Mrs. Duncan a loving and supporting wife, he went “directly to the home of his paramour.”

Rep. Duncan’s office referred inquiries for comment from the congressman on the divorce petition to campaign officials, who did not respond to contacts seeking comment.

The alleged paramour was identified as Liz Williams, a lobbyist who has represented the National Rifle Association in the past. Her current clientele includes Delta Airlines and Olin Winchester, a manufacturing LLC that lists on its website ammunition among its interests.

The divorce filing also alleged an affair by Rep. Duncan with “at least one other woman.” It also claims that the relationship with Williams is “widely known in the political circles of South Carolina and Washington, D.C.” and has been admitted by Rep. Duncan to Mrs. Duncan and the couple’s three adult children.

Rep. Duncan, who has touted himself as an advocate of traditional family values, has made no public statements concerning the divorce. His last social media post on “X” (formerly Twitter) was Sept. 22.

The Duncans have been married since 1988. Rep. Duncan, a staunch conservative who has campaigned on traditional family values, was initially elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from S.C. District 3 in 2012 after serving in the S.C. statehouse.

Mrs. Duncan has asked in the complaint to be awarded permanent, periodic alimony as well as possession and exclusive use of the couple’s Laurens County residence as well as a second residence in Montana. She has also requested that Rep. Duncan be solely responsible for debts and to maintain health coverage for her as well as uncovered medical expenses in addition to other things.

The divorce petition can be seen here.