Fundraiser set for LCSO K-9, Bloodhound units

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office’s annual K9 and Bloodhound teams fundraiser is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Laurens.

The event will include several craft and nonprofit vendors, food trucks, a bounce house, train rides, raffles, a meet and greet with the Bloodhounds and a K9 demonstration.

The K9 demonstration is scheduled for noon.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help the teams purchase necessary supplies and provide care for the working dogs.

Tractor Supply is located at 917 East Main St., in Laurens.