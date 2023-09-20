Armed suspect shot, hospitalized in LCSO investigation

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigating gunfire near Smullen Drive in Laurens that resulted in stray bullets allegedly entering a home were involved in a confrontation that sent the suspect to the hospital after being shot.

According to the LCSO, deputies arrived in the area around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and attempted to question a person of interest in the case. The suspect had a handgun and long gun in his possession at the time and immediately ran into the woods.

Deputies set up a perimeter and found the suspect when he exited into a clearing. He pointed a rifle at a deputy at close range, and the deputy defended himself, a release from the LCSO read.

The suspect was treated at the scene, taken into medical custody and transported to the hospital where he was being treated for his injuries late Wednesday evening.

During the search for the suspect, the LCSO sent out a warning for people to avoid the Satterwhite Road area in Laurens through social media.

As is protocol, SLED is investigating the incident as an officer-involved shooting, and the LCSO has referred all questions regarding the incident to the state agency.