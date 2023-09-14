Enoree man arrested on attempted murder charges

An Enoree man has been denied bond after being arrested for attempted murder by Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies in connection with a robbery and assault in Gray Court.

Mack, who was also wanted on an unrelated attempted murder charge from 2020, was taken into custody Saturday by the LCSO with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. He was also charged with armed robbery and assault and battery.

The LCSO said the victim was discovered by deputies who responded to the incident on Willis Street in Gray Court suffering from lacerations on his face and swelling.

Deputies on the scene believed the victim had been robbed and assaulted with a baseball bat.

“This is an example of a career criminal. He has wreaked havoc in all directions,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “Law Enforcement has done their job, the next and final step is for the courts to put him away in jail where he should stay.”

In addition to the 2020 charge of attempted murder, Mack’s record includes drug arrests in Laurens and Oconee counties.