Annual Laurens County Shrine Race set for June 13

The Laurens County Shrine Race, the local Shrine Club’s largest annual fundraiser for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, is scheduled for Saturday, June 13 at the Laurens County Speedway.

Over the past 41 years, the race has raised over $1 million, including more than $80,000 in 2022, for the Greenville Shriners Hospital for Children.

This year’s race will fature the Blue Ridge Outlaw Late Models and GM Performance 602 series as the main attractions.

Pit gates will open at 4 p.m., and the grand stands will open at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $20, and pit passes are $35 each.

Members of the Laurens County Shrine Club are also selling raffle tickets for a chance to win one of three American Tactical shotguns donated by Robertson’s Ace Hardware.

For information on sponsorships, donations and the raffle, contact Chris Lyons at 864-981-1661 or Randy Hillmann at 864-363-2477.